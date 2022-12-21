Secure place found for boy who fell in with Grafton Street crack cocaine users

High Court reporters

A secure place in a residential unit has been found for a teenage boy who fell in with homeless crack cocaine users living in tents around Grafton Street, Dublin, the High Court has heard.

The boy had been in non-secure units but repeatedly went missing when his behaviour spiralled out of control, putting his life at risk, the court also heard.

The Child and Family Agency (CFA) said there were no places available, and it deferred any decision on whether to apply to court for a "special care order" providing him with a secure place.

As a result, last week his mother, supported by his father and court-appointed guardian, sought an order from the High Court that the CFA was obliged to apply for the order even if there were no places available.

The case returned before the court on Wednesday when Ms Justice Melanie Greally was told by Michael Lynn SC, with Brendan Hennessy BL, that a place had been found. The judge adjourned the matter for mention in January.

Regressed after discharge

In the proceedings, it was claimed the boy was put into secure care a year ago by the High Court at the Ballydowd unit in Lucan, Dublin. While he was initially involved in assaults and threats on staff, property damage and absconding, he made significant progress over the next 10 months and was discharged to a non-secure residential care unit in October.

But he soon regressed and began to abscond frequently back to his home area until he was assaulted by his local peer group.

He then started to frequent Dublin city centre where he joined a group of known homeless males who are known crack cocaine users living in tents around Grafton Street.

CFA staff frequently collected him from the city centre, but he would jump from the moving car while on its way back to his care unit, it is claimed.

It was suspected he has been using crack cocaine which could have lethal consequences for him, particularly as he has not been taking his epilepsy medication. His parents, social worker and guardian all agreed there is a significant risk to his life.