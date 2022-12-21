Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 11:57

Newgrange illuminated as public gather to celebrate winter solstice

A spectacular astrological phenomenon sees the tomb's burial chamber and passage-way illuminated by the rising sun on the shortest day of the year.
Fiachra Gallagher

In a millennia-old tradition, people gathered at Newgrange, a Neolithic passage tomb in Co Meath, to mark the winter solstice on Wednesday.

Shortly after 8.58am, the 5,000-year-old tomb was partially illuminated on account of some cloud cover, RTÉ reported.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, members of the public were not allowed to enter the tomb's chamber for the solstice in 2020 and 2021. Wednesday marked a return for winners of the annual 'Solstice Lottery', operated by the Office of Public Works.

Minister of State for Public Expenditure and Reform Patrick O'Donovan said: “I am delighted to welcome the lucky winners of the very popular OPW Solstice Lottery competition to Newgrange to witness first hand this archaeological phenomenon.

"For many people, the Winter Solstice is a very significant and special occasion, where we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and herald a bright beginning for the year ahead," he said.

The OPW has operated the lottery since 2000.

 



