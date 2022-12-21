Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 09:07

Soldier injured in Lebanon attack to be medically evacuated to Ireland today

Trooper Shane Kearney will be taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment
Injured solider Shane Kearney will be medically evaluated from Beirut Airport on Wednesday and returned home to Ireland.

Trooper Kearney (22), from Killeagh in Co Cork, will be flown home on Wednesday from Lebanon using a specially equipped medical aircraft. The flight is due to land at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Dublin, on Wednesday afternoon.

He will then be taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment. He is continuing to improve and remains stable at present, the Defence Forces confirmed.

Trooper Kearney was seriously injured after he and his comrades, members of 121st Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), were attacked last week in a village just south of Beirut.

His colleague, Private Seán Rooney, was killed in the attack.

Pte Rooney's funeral will take place in Co Donegal on Thursday. He will be buried with full military honours.



corkbeirutlebanondefence forcesprivate seán rooneyshane kearneyunifil
