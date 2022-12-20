Buildings to be lit up green for mental health on longest night of the year

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Dozens of Irish heritage sites and buildings are to be lit up in green on Wednesday to raise awareness of a free mental health phoneline ahead of the Christmas period.

The campaign, organised by mental health charity Samaritans, coincides with the winter solstice.

This is the day with the shortest period of light; in the northern hemisphere it takes place on December 21st or 22nd.

Mental health charity Samaritans is asking that buildings be lit up in green on Wednesday to mark the longest night of the year “to show people Samaritans are here for them during the long, dark nights”.

Up to 100 sites are expected to take part, including the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary, Bunratty Castle in Co Clare, Kilkenny Castle, Cork City Hall and county council offices.

“It’s a real privilege to go into a branch and sit there and take a call, particularly on Christmas Day. That someone trusts you enough to pick up the phone if they ring, ” Nuala, Samaritans volunteer#SamaritansLongestNight #LongestNight https://t.co/cKwnqIuSnR — Samaritans Ireland (@SamaritansIRL) December 20, 2022

The stunt aims to remind people that its helpline is open over Christmas if they need to talk.

Last December, Samaritans volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls to Samaritans 24-hour freephone number – which is 116 123.

This includes 1,120 calls on Christmas Day.

Nuala Dalton, a volunteer with Galway Samaritans, said she loves being on the helpline on Christmas Day.

“People who are struggling on a normal day are still struggling no matter what day of the week it is, and that’s why I do it.

“Christmas can also bring up a lot of issues for people. We have the perception everything should be perfect on Christmas Day, and it may not perfect inside your head.”

Mental health concerns, loneliness and isolation, family and relationships were the main concerns raised by callers in December 2021.

This Wednesday marks the #LongestNight of the year and we are asking Ireland to come together to help us spread hope and light up the skies.

Show your support by using the images provided, and tagging us @SamaritansIRL #SamaritansLongestNight #LongestNight #WinterSolstice2022 pic.twitter.com/0wnmTJwNVD — Samaritans Ireland (@SamaritansIRL) December 19, 2022

“We get callers grateful that you’re there, callers whose normal support services are closed, some who are recently bereaved, callers who are very lonely, and other callers who are alone and delighted to be on their own because of family dynamics,” Ms Dalton said.

“It’s a real privilege to go into a branch and sit there and take a call, particularly on Christmas Day. That someone trusts you enough to pick up the phone if they ring.”

She added: “Reach out to somebody if you’re struggling, because there’s always somebody there who will listen to you and be there for you.”

Samaritans is the only 24-hour emotional support helpline covering the island of Ireland.

It aims to provide support for anyone struggling to cope and to ensure fewer people die by suicide.

As well as asking buildings to be lit up green, Samaritans are also asking that members of the public light a candle in their windows tomorrow.

Images can be shared on social media using the hashtags #SamaritansLongestNight and #LongestNight.