Minister for Justice to visit Rathkeale following violent clashes between rival groups

David Raleigh

Minister for Justice Simon Harris will travel to Rathkeale on Tuesday evening to meet gardaí, politicians and locals to discuss a plan to tackle violence in the Limerick town.

Gardaí continue to patrol and operate checkpoints in the town on Tuesday following reports of violence and dangerous driving involving feuding groups. The scene on Monday was described by locals as resembling "a war zone".

Garda checkpoints were placed along a stretch of road where at least six vehicles were written off in a number of violent ramming incidents on Monday.

Gardaí were investigating several lines of enquiry as they probed the motive behind the violence. However, it is understood one theory being examined by investigators is that Monday’s clashes may have been linked to a recent altercation between parties at a pub in west Limerick.

In a statement released earlier on Tuesday, Mr Harris described the scenes of violence as "absolutely unacceptable".

"This Government is committed to building stronger, safer communities – in rural Ireland and in our towns and cities. Everybody has the right to feel safe and to be safe in their homes.

"In response to these scenes yesterday, the Garda Armed Support Unit was deployed rapidly. I have been assured an enhanced policing presence will continue to be part of the policing plan over Christmas to ensure peace and order is maintained in the town.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. I know the community in Rathkeale is rightly proud of their town and abhor these appalling acts," he said.

Serious public order incident

Gardaí said they were continuing to investigate “the serious public order incident” in Rathkeale, on Monday.

“Gardaí received report of a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous driving on the R523 Road, Boherbui, in Rathkeale town and attended the scene,” said a spokesman.

“Responding Gardaí directed a large number of people present to disperse and closed the road for examination. A number of vehicles abandoned in the road were seized by Gardaí and taken for technical examination.”.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí did not disclose details of its traditional policing plan in Rathkeale for the Christmas period, when the town’s population effectively trebles from 1400 due to an influx of members of the Travelling Community.

A garda spokesman said: “A policing plan for Rathkeale continues in place, commensurate with the current policing need, primarily based on Community engagement and High visibility uniform patrols and static checkpoints, supported where necessary by Regional Units.

He added: “Local Garda Management, across the Country put in place local policing plans for the Christmas period. These Policing plans are monitored and assessed on an ongoing basis and reviewed in line with evolving incidents and risks.”