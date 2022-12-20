Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 14:42

Garda dragged and injured by stolen car in Co Wexford

The incident resulted in the member being treated for"shoulder and arm injuries" at Wexford General Hospital, An Garda Síochána said. 
Fiachra Gallagher

A garda was injured when he was dragged along by a car in Gorey, Co Wexford, after attempting to detain the occupants of the vehicle on suspicion of theft on Monday evening.

The incident resulted in the member being treated for"shoulder and arm injuries" at Wexford General Hospital, An Garda Síochána said.

While investigating reports of a car theft at a residential premises, gardaí in the Wexford town located the stolen vehicle late on Monday in Willow Park estate.

Gardaí initiatially approached the vehicle on foot, the force said. The driver of the stolen vehicle took evasive action, resulting in the injury of one member of the force.

The vehicle and suspects were later detained.

Two men, aged in their 20s and late teens respectively, were arrested and conveyed to Gorey Garda station, where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations continue into the alleged theft, and the alleged instance of endangerment.

The injured member is receiving support from his colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer, and 24-hour counselling service will be provided to him and his colleagues, gardaí said.



