Minister for Justice promises 'enhanced policing' of Rathkeale after violent scenes

James Cox

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has promised there will be "enhanced policing" of Limerick town Rathkeale over Christmas following "unacceptable" violent scenes on Monday.

Armed gardaí were patrolling Rathkeale on Monday night after violent incidents erupted between rival groups, leaving the town “like a war zone”, locals said.

A number of vehicles were written off in ramming incidents and machetes were allegedly produced, as gardaí sealed off a large section of the town.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in response to the incidents, Mr Harris said: “The scenes in Rathkeale yesterday were absolutely unacceptable.

"This Government is committed to building stronger, safer communities – in rural Ireland and in our towns and cities. Everybody has the right to feel safe and to be safe in their homes.

"In response to these scenes yesterday, the Garda Armed Support Unit was deployed rapidly. I have been assured an enhanced policing presence will continue to be part of the policing plan over Christmas to ensure peace and order is maintained in the town.

"Garda investigations are ongoing, and they have appealed to any witnesses to contact Rathkeale Garda Station to make sure that those involved can be identified and prosecuted.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. I know the community in Rathkeale is rightly proud of their town and abhor these appalling acts.”

Exclusion orders

Limerick TD Niall Collins has called for exclusion orders to be imposed by the courts on the individuals involved in violent incidents in the town.

A still photo from a video of the aftermath of violence in Rathkeale on Monday. The still photo frame appears to show two machetes (one near undercarriage of damaged vehicle and the other on the road).

“It was a truly shocking incident, there was quite a big garda presence there yesterday evening, local residents are completely shocked and appalled,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Residents in the town are quite rightly angered, added Mr Collins. “Rathkeale is a fine town, some very fine people there, community groups are working very hard to enhance and promote the town - it suffered a lot of damage particularly this time of year when the population triples or almost quadruples where a lot of members of the travelling community come to Rathkeale for the Christmas period that brings about huge challenges.”

Mr Collins said he wanted to hear from garda management about their policing plan. If extra resources were required he would not be found wanting in terms of pursuing them, he added.

When asked if he supported a call from a local Fianna Fáil councillor, Kevin Sheahan, himself a former garda, that gardaí should use batons if necessary to disperse anti-social behaviour, Mr Collins said he did.

“I agree, I think the gardaí should use whatever is available to them. I've no issue with An Garda Síochána using the resources or the tools or the tactical equipment that is available to them."

The acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris had been briefed on the situation, he added.

We can't have a situation where the area is becoming swamped with people who are acting in a manner of thuggery - that simply isn't acceptable.

“It's an ongoing situation. Primarily what people will want to hear from An Garda Síochána is how the investigation is proceeding, we're told that it is possibly two feuding families, but there have unfortunately been a few incidents in Rathkeale recently, a few weeks ago a garda car was rammed, with a garda badly injured as a result.

“We can't have a situation where the area is becoming swamped with people who are acting in a manner of thuggery - that simply isn't acceptable. Businesses had to close yesterday, this happened in the middle of the day, people were collecting children from school.”

The option of exclusion orders was available to the court if people behave in a manner which is deemed unacceptable, said Mr Collins.

“There are certain members of the travelling community who are sullying the name of Rathkeale that is very regrettable. More has to be done to ensure that it does not reoccur, the gardaí are dealing with the situation, they have an annual policing plan, if more is needed, I won't be found wanting in getting resources to help complete their work. This is a huge challenge. It's a very unique situation where the population triples, quadruples at this time of year.” - Additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke and David Raleigh