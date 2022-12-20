Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 09:04

Ryanair agrees four-year pay deal with Irish pilots

The Ireland-based airline had spent months in discussions with the Fórsa union over a long-term pay deal
By Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Ryanair has agreed a four-year pay deal with its Irish pilots which will include the immediate restoration of pay cuts made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ireland-based airline had spent months in discussions with the Fórsa union over a long-term pay deal.

In July, the company said it had agreed on terms to restore pay cuts with all pilot unions excluding in Ireland and Belgium.

In October, the union said it had asked the country’s Workplace Relations Commission to mediate after talks reached an impasse.

 

Under the new deal, Ryanair’s pilots in Ireland will now receive three years of pay increases over the next four years until March 2027, the low-cost carrier told investors on Tuesday.

The airline saw minor disruption this summer due to strikes by cabin crew workers.

Ryanair’s people director, Darrell Hughes, said: “We welcome this pay restoration agreement with Forsa and our Irish pilots which will see pay cuts previously agreed during Covid restored in the December payroll, in time for Christmas.

“This agreement, which includes annual pay increases for the next four years, now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe over the past nine months.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the WRC in reaching this sensible agreement with Forsa and our Irish pilots.”

German airlines Eurowings and Lufthansa cancelled flights earlier this year after pilots went on strike in a row over pay.



