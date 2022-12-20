Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 09:18

Public Accounts Committee to question RTÉ over 'risks' of Toy Show Musical

Public Accounts Committee chair Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has said that the commercial risks involved in putting on Toy Show The Musical “appear to be too high”
Vivienne Clarke

Public Accounts Committee chair Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has said that the commercial risks involved in putting on Toy Show The Musical “appear to be too high”.

Mr Stanley told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the Public Accounts Committee will be asking Director General Dee Forbes what market research was done in advance of the production.

There was a crowded marketplace when it comes to family entertainment at this time of year, he said. There was also a cost of living crisis, so people might not have the same disposable income.

“These are questions that need to be examined”.

There appeared to have been an expectation by RTÉ that the event would sell itself because of its association with the very popular annual Late Late Toy Show television programme.

“On the face of it, it appears that proper market research was not done. There were empty seats, shows being cancelled.”

This was happening at a time when RTÉ’s finances were not healthy, added Mr Stanley.

“We want to make sure that RTÉ is successful. The risks in this scenario appear to be too high.”



