Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 19:52

Cork businessman allowed to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000

Personal Insolvency Arrangement has been approved by the High Court for John Maloney a project manager with a development company, of Chestnut Haven, Ballyclough, Kilworth in Co Cork
Cork businessman allowed to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000

Michael McAleer

A Personal Insolvency Arrangement (PIA) has been approved by the High Court that will allow a 47-year-old Cork man write off over €3.4 million in debts for €30,000.

On Monday Mr Justice Alexander Owens approved a PIA in respect of John Maloney a project manager with a development company, of Chestnut Haven, Ballyclough, Kilworth in Co Cork.

His main creditor was financial fund Cabot Financial, which had acquired loans he had given guarantees on several years ago and which was owed over €3.4 million.

The court heard Mr Maloney was involved in several property development projects, for which he obtained loans on foot of personal guarantees given in respect of loans from ACC and Ulster Bank.

These included a nursing home development that was not successful, and he was part of a partnership to develop lands in Co Cork, which also did not work out.

Over the years he had worked with his creditors to deal with his debts and dispose of the assets.

Under the PIA Mr Maloney, whose background is in construction lives in rented accommodation with his wife and young child owned by his mother-in-law, would provide a lump sum of €35,000, €5,000 of which will cover the costs of his insolvency application, to his creditors.

Arising out of his debts he sought advice from Personal Insolvency Practioner John Butler, and entered the insolvency process.

Arising out of that Mr Butler, represented by Deirdre Miller Bl, asked the High Court on Monday to approve Mr Maloney's PIA.

The court was told that his creditors would do better under the PIA compared to if Mr Maloney was adjudicated a bankrupt.

There were no objections to the PIA, which is 12 months in duration which on completion will allow Mr Maloney return to solvencv, from being approved.



More in this section

Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident
Brussels extends Northern Ireland ‘grace period’ for animal medicines Brussels extends Northern Ireland ‘grace period’ for animal medicines
Man who attempted to point loaded gun at gardaí jailed for five years Man who attempted to point loaded gun at gardaí jailed for five years
corkhigh courtulster bankpersonal insolvency arrangementjohn maloneyacc
UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours

UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more