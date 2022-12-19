Swim coach to face trial next year over sexual exploitation and child abuse imagery charges

Eimear Dodd

A swimming coach who faces charges of sexual exploitation and producing child abuse material will go on trial next year.

Matthew Coward (31), of Shantalla Drive, Santry, Dublin, was charged earlier this year with 12 offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Mr Coward, who is on bail, faces three charges of sexual exploitation of three girls and seven charges for production of child pornography on dates between September 1st, 2021 and February 26th, 2022 at a swimming pool in Dublin.

He also faces two charges of possession of child abuse material at another location.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday, Fiona Crawford BL, prosecuting, requested an early trial date in the case.

She said the three alleged victims are all in their teens and will be sitting State exams over the next two years.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case to October 14, 2023 for trial.