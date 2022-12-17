Leo Varadkar set to return as Taoiseach ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

By Rebecca Black, PA

Leo Varadkar will later return as Taoiseach following a special sitting of the Dáil in Dublin.

The Fine Gael leader will replace Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin as Taoiseach under the terms of a coalition deal struck in 2020.

Setting aside almost a century of animosity, the two parties forged out of the Civil War of the 1920s agreed to share power together in 2020 after that year’s inconclusive general election result.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The Green Party also joined the coalition.

While Fianna Fáil emerged from the 2020 poll narrowly winning the most seats (38), Sinn Féin (which won 37 seats) secured the most first preference votes.

Sinn Féin accused its two main rivals of conspiring to keep it out of power and has continued to heavily criticise the Coalition administration in its role as the main opposition party in the Dáil.

The dynamic between the three big parties is set to dominate the narrative of Irish politics leading up to the next general election, which has to take place before spring 2025.

Mr Varadkar previously served as taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 at the head of a minority Fine Gael administration that relied on a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáil to maintain power.

The mid-term switch of taoiseach will also prompt a cabinet reshuffle. However, there is expected to be minimal movement among the departmental portfolios.

Mr Martin will become Tánaiste and will also take on a ministerial post.

Mr Varadkar held the enterprise brief when he served as tánaiste and will vacate that post upon becoming taoiseach.

One scenario could see Mr Martin become Minister for Foreign Affairs – a position he held more than a decade ago.

The current Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, could then potentially replace his party leader Mr Varadkar at the helm of the Department of Enterprise.

It has already been agreed as part of the coalition agreement that Fine Gael Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe and Fianna Fáil Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will switch roles.

Saturday’s formalities will commence with Mr Martin officially resigning at an engagement with President Michael D Higgins in Dublin.

Mr Varadkar will then be nominated Taoiseach during a sitting of the Dáil.

The Fine Gael leader will then himself travel to Mr Higgins’ residence at Áras an Uachtaráin where his appointment will be confirmed.

Cabinet colleagues will also be confirmed in office by the President later in the day before the new-look government is expected to hold its first meeting.