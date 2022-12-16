Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 14:19

Gardaí in Limerick investigate alleged attack with iron bar

The alleged incident is understood to have occurred early on Thursday evening
David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating an alleged violent assault of a man in Limerick City.

The man was allegedly beaten repeatedly with an iron bar in Moyross at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

A source said the man was beaten "multiple times" with an iron bar.

The man in his 20s was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is unknown.

Gardaí at Henry Street and Mayorstone Park Garda stations are conducting enquires into the alleged attack.

Officers have sealed off a footpath and road in Moyross as part of their investigations and a team arrived on Friday to investigate the scene.

"Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred on the Moyross Link Road, Limerick city, at approximately 5pm [on Thursday], the 15th of December 2022," a Garda spokesperson said.

"A man (20s) was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda station on 061-456980 or Henry Street Garda station on 061-212 400.



