Bernard Gloster named as new chief of HSE

Mr Gloster is currently serving as head of Tulsa, the state's child and family agency, and is expected to take up his new role in the spring of next year.
Fiachra Gallagher

Bernard Gloster was named as the new CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE), the health authority announced on Friday.

Mr Gloster is currently serving as head of Tusla, the state's child and family agency, and is expected to take up his new role in the spring of next year. He has held the position of Tulsa CEO since September 2019.

Mr Gloster has worked in healthcare services for over 30 years, and has already held a number of senior position within the HSE — including chief of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare.

He is a social care worker by profession, holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University, and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

Announcing the appointment, chairman of the HSE Board Ciarán Devane said: "I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role.

"Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Mr Gloster has a track record of "innovation and reform" across health and social care services.

"At a time of unprecedented investment in the HSE I know he is deeply committed to ensuring that the Irish health service becomes one of the best places in the world in which to be treated, and to work in.

"The challenge of leading our health services is among the most important roles in our public service and I look forward to working closely with Bernard as we work towards our goal of delivering universal health care for our people."

Mr Gloster said it was a "privilege" to be chosen to lead the executive, an organisation "of much vital importance to the public".

Paul Reid, Mr Gloster's predecessor, announced in June that he would leave the post, stating on Twitter that he wanted to spend some time with his family.



