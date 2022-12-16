What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Friday's front pages are completely dominated by the killing of 23-year-old Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

The Irish Times reports that the Irish convoy carrying Private Rooney was likely set upon by locals of Al-Aqbieh unhappy with the presence of the UN in their village.

The Irish Examiner's front page photograph shows young soldiers attending a vigil for trooper Shane Kearney (22), who was seriously injured in Wednesday's attack.

The Irish Independent says: "Murdered in the line of duty."

The Echo leads with the same photograph as the Examiner. Trooper Kearney is a native of Killeagh, Co Cork.

In The Herald: "Murdered serving all who wish for peace."

And the Irish Daily Mail's lead: "He died serving Ireland."

In the UK, the newspapers continue to be led by widespread strike action, as well as reaction to the latest bombshell claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Guardian and Daily Express report senior Tories have joined calls urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to open pay talks with nurses in an effort to bring the strike action to an end.

The Daily Mirror and Metro both carry a story on striking nurses leaving the picket line to aid a man who had collapsed on the pavement.

Meanwhile, The Sun, The Times and Daily Mail all carry reaction to the latest episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, with The Sun writing the fresh accusations made in the episodes amount to a declaration of “all-out war” on the royal family.

The Daily Star also covers the new episodes.

The Telegraph reports the NHS is bracing for a sharp rise in hospital admissions as a result of the latest flu outbreak.

A winter surge in 999 calls has put every ambulance trust in England under “extreme pressure”, according to the i.

The Independent says new figures have shown one in four private rented properties is “unfit for living in”.

And the Financial Times leads with the European Central Bank and Bank of England both raising borrowing costs to their highest level in 14 years.