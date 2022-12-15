Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 11:05

Man arrested as gardaí seize 480 cannabis plants, worth €384,000

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of approximately €384,000 worth of cannabis plants (analysis pending) as part of Operation Tara in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan
Man arrested as gardaí seize 480 cannabis plants, worth €384,000

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of approximately €384,000 worth of cannabis plants (analysis pending) as part of Operation Tara in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

On Wednesday, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Castleblayney and discovered 480 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure and was taken to Castleblayney Garda Station where he was later charged. He is due to appear before Cavan District Court on Thursday morning.



More in this section

Video: Dowdall claims he was 'set up', strain on hospitals 'unacceptable', says minister Video: Dowdall claims he was 'set up', strain on hospitals 'unacceptable', says minister
Judge welcomes efforts to resolve increase in HSE children with special needs cases Judge welcomes efforts to resolve increase in HSE children with special needs cases
UK ministers ‘examining other options’ to get energy payments to Northern Ireland UK ministers ‘examining other options’ to get energy payments to Northern Ireland
gardaimonaghancannabiscastleblayneycannabis plantsoperation taracastleblayney garda station
DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral

DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more