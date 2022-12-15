Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 08:56

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The latest in the Regency trial, economic growth hits a slowdown and an Irish businessman makes an accusation against the Qatari royal family — here's a look at what Thursday's front pages are covering. 
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The latest in the Regency trial, economic growth hits a slowdown and an Irish businessman makes an accusation against the Qatari royal family — here's a look at what Thursday's front pages are covering.

The Irish Times leads with reports that the Irish economy will suffer a slowdown in the coming year — the OECD, a Paris-based think-tank, said that growth will slow significantly next year as high inflation and low confidence weigh on consumer spending.

Businessman Paddy McKillen has claimed members of Qatar’s royal family have cheated him and one of his businesses out of tens of millions of dollars owed for work on a Beverly Hills hotel, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Examiner is covering the sentencing of an "emotionally manipulative" man, who killed a Co Cork woman (70s) by setting his car on fire while she was trapped inside.

The Herald and the Irish Daily Star lead with the latest from the Regency trial: State witness Jonathan Dowdall said "I'm not a rat" as he concluded his evidence on Wednesday before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The Echo also leads with the sentencing of Mary O'Keefe's murderer, Michael Leonard.

The Irish Daily Mail is covering how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting the most vulnerable in our society, including cancer patients.

In the UK, papers on Thursday are led by widespread strike action and the deaths of four asylum seekers after their dinghy sunk in the English Channel.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share support for the country’s nurses as tens of thousands participate in the first national walkout of the NHS.

The Telegraph says hospital leaders have warned more damaging strikes could come in January.

Foxes and rodents are taking advantage of the Royal Mail strikes, according to the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, The Times, The Sun and i report four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

It comes as The Independent reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is refusing to set up new safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with a new report condemning police for “victim blaming” in rape cases.

Metro says Zara Aleena’s killer has been sentenced to life with a minimum 38 years in prison.

And the Financial Times leads with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by half a point.



More in this section

DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral
UK ministers ‘examining other options’ to get energy payments to Northern Ireland UK ministers ‘examining other options’ to get energy payments to Northern Ireland
Judge welcomes efforts to resolve increase in HSE children with special needs cases Judge welcomes efforts to resolve increase in HSE children with special needs cases
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentsuntimesfinancial timespressmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphithe independenti newspaperthe daily starthe daily mirrorft
Video: Dowdall claims he was 'set up', strain on hospitals 'unacceptable', says minister

Video: Dowdall claims he was 'set up', strain on hospitals 'unacceptable', says minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more