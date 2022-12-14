Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 22:17

Gardaí discover man's body while investigating alleged assault in Newbridge

Gardaí discovered a man's body while investigating an alleged assault in Co Kildare on Wednesday
James Cox

Gardaí discovered a man's body while investigating an alleged assault in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

Gardaí in Kildare received a report of an alleged assault, when a woman presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was later taken to Naas General hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Subsequently, gardaí attended a residence in the Newbridge area of Kildare, the same location of the alleged assault, and discovered the body of a man, aged in his 40s.

His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital. A postmortem has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

The outcome of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene remains preserved this evening.



gardaikildarenewbridgenaas general hospital
