Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 19:58

Joe Biden will visit Ireland in 2023, US ambassador says

American president Joe Biden will visit Ireland next year, according to the US Ambassador
Joe Biden will visit Ireland in 2023, US ambassador says

James Cox

American president Joe Biden will visit Ireland next year, according to the US Ambassador.

Mr Biden has expressed a desire to visit the country on a number of occasions since his election and was invited to visit by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ambassador Claire Cronin said the exact timing still isn't clear.

Ms Cronin told Newstalk: "I have no doubt that president Biden will be coming to Ireland at some point in 2023.

"I don't know when, but he has expressed a strong desire to do so, but I have no clue when that might be."

Mr Biden often speaks about his family roots, which can be traced back to Mayo and Louth.

He made a visit to Ireland in 2016, when he was vice president.

Paul Allen's PR firm was hired by Louth County Council to organise the visit of Mr Biden in 2016, having previously worked on the presidential visits of former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

We're in heaven, man!

Mr Allen previously spoke to BreakingNews.ie about Mr Biden's visit to Ireland.

The Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth is the ancestral home of the Biden family, and Mr Allen said he was "blown away" by the area.

"One of the best moments was when one of the secret service agents said to me, 'where the hell are we?', as we got out of the car in this kind of narrow, boreen place.

"Behind me Biden shouts, 'we're in heaven, man!' He was blown away by the place. Anyone who visits Carlingford can't help but be taken with the natural beauty of the place."



More in this section

DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral
UK ministers ‘examining other options’ to get energy payments to Northern Ireland UK ministers ‘examining other options’ to get energy payments to Northern Ireland
Judge welcomes efforts to resolve increase in HSE children with special needs cases Judge welcomes efforts to resolve increase in HSE children with special needs cases
joe bidenlouthmayobidenunited statesbarack obamabill clintoncarlingfordirelandpaul allenclaire cronin
Video: Dowdall claims he was 'set up', strain on hospitals 'unacceptable', says minister

Video: Dowdall claims he was 'set up', strain on hospitals 'unacceptable', says minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more