What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Feeder schools, petrol prices and the Ballingeary crash tragedy make the front pages on Wednesday
Feeder schools, petrol prices and the Ballingeary crash tragedy make the front pages on Wednesday.

The Irish Times reports that the proportion of school leavers from poorer backgrounds who secured places in higher education dropped this year following a return to traditional Leaving Cert exams.

The woman who died and two others who were injured following a car collision in the Cork village of Ballingeary yesterday had been returning home after attending two funerals in the area, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says diesel prices have dropped to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, while petrol prices have dropped sharply to a level not seen since September last year.

The Irish Daily Mail reports on a row among Government parties about proposed changes to planning laws.

The British front pages are occupied by asylum seekers, railway and NHS strikes and a car-crashing collie.

The UK prime minister’s pledge to crackdown on asylum seekers and clear a backlog leads The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Metro and The Independent while the i reports a “Tory backlash” is mounting over part of his plan.

The ongoing industrial dispute in the NHS is front page of the Daily Mirror and The Times while The Guardian features a report into the public health service “on the brink”.

The Sun says RMT leader Mick Lynch is losing public support as strike losses mount for union members.

The Bank of England governor’s warning to the British government that it might be going “too far” over deregulation is splashed by the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star has a border collie crashing its owner’s car after “jumping into the driver’s seat and knocking the handbrake off”.



