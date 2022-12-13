Live: Man arrested after pedestrian killed; energy prices 'may not fall' for two years

Driver hits pedestrians in Co Cork

A man in his 40s has been arrested over a fatal collision in Ballingeary, Co Cork, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 50s died and two other people were seriously injured after a car collided with pedestrians in the village.

The woman's body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place. Two other female pedestrians (40s) were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

No confidence motion

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is expected to survive a motion of no confidence tabled against him by the opposition.

The Solidarity-People Before Profit motion has been countered by a Government motion of confidence in the minister, giving the Government more speaking time during the parliamentary debate.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said the motion against Mr O’Brien was a vote against the Government’s current housing policy.

Mr O’Brien called the motion “a bit of a stunt” and “a bit of an attention-seeking exercise”, and said he was looking forward to the debate in the Dáil chamber.

Energy prices to stay high

Householders will not see a significant reduction in energy prices over the next two years, the Minister for Environment has warned.

Eamon Ryan said the Government would decide next spring and summer whether further energy credits need to be made.

The Green Party leader made the remarks at Government Buildings in Dublin as he announced details of a new €10 million fund aimed at helping households at risk of energy poverty this winter.

Cold snap continues

Ireland's cold snap is likely to continue until later in the week, according to Met Éireann's senior forecaster Gerry Murphy.

Fog proved to be the most significant obstacle for drivers on Monday, after Met Éireann confirmed it was the coldest day on record since 2010.

A status yellow temperature/ice warning for Ireland remains in place until Friday. It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Meath murder

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the body of a young man was found wrapped in material on farmland in Co Meath.

Mahamud Ilyas (22) was discovered on lands at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, near Ashbourne on Saturday. The Irish Times reports that the body of Mr Ilyas had been wrapped in a carpet-like material.

A postmortem has taken place, though the results will not be disclosed for operational reasons.