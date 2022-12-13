Man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone

By Rebecca Black, PA
A man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.
The 28-year-old was arrested in Strabane under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.
A property in the town was also searched and a number of items were seized.
Detectives from our Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane last month have arrested a man (28) in Strabane under the Terrorism Act.
The two police officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane on November 17th when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.
Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents.
The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.