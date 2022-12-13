Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 14:54

Man arrested by detectives investigating murder of Sean Fox

The 44-year-old was arrested in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast for terrorism-related offences.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast in October.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in the Lenadoon area on suspicion of terrorism-related offences, and taken to Musgrave serious crime suite.

Mr Fox (42) was murdered at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road on Sunday, October 2nd.

He was shot in front of more than 100 people.

The PSNI has reiterated its appeal for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.

Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 (€23,000) for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org



