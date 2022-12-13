Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 07:48

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Monday's front pages are dominated by the Gerry Hutch trial where former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence yesterday as well as Gardaí appealing once again for witnesses in the Sophie Tuscan du Plantier murder.
By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages are dominated by the Gerry Hutch trial where former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence as well as Gardaí appealing once again for witnesses in the Sophie Tuscan du Plantier murder.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner bought focus on Dowdall's evidence as he said Hutch told him that himself and an alleged criminal shot David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

The Echo lead with comments from Gardaí who said the Sophie Tuscan de Plantier investigation is still "live" after appealing for new information 26 years on from her murder.

 

Meanwhile, in the UK the tragic incident at a frozen lake in Solihull is the focus of many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, Metro, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all lead on the deaths of four children in the lake, including of 10-year-old Jack, who was trying to save his friends.

The Daily Telegraph and the i report taxis may be used as ambulances during NHS strikes, while the industrial dispute also occupies The Times, The Independent and The Guardian front pages.

The Daily Star leads on the cold snap that has hit Britain while “frozen Brits are being urged to cut their energy consumption”.

And the Financial Times reports on Microsoft’s £1.5-billion deal for a stake in the London Stock Exchange.



