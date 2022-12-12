Gardaí name young man whose body was found wrapped in material in Co Meath

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the body of a young man was found wrapped in material on farmland in Co Meath.

Mahamud Ilyas (22) was discovered on lands at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, near Ashbourne on Saturday. The Irish Times reports that the body of Mr Ilyas had been wrapped in a carpet-like material.

A postmortem has taken place, though the results will not be disclosed for operational reasons.

Gardaí are appealing for information. They said they are particularly interested to speak anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mr Ilyas between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information on the movements of Mr Ilyas are asked to contact the investigating team.

Officers are also interested to talk to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday or Saturday. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.