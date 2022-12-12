Aer Lingus announces three new European summer destinations

Kenneth Fox

Aer Lingus has announced three new European destinations for the summer 2023 to help melt away those winter blues.

Their 2023 summer schedule consists of 53 European destinations including three new locations; Kos (Greece), Olbia (Sardinia, Italy) and Brindisi (Italy).

They are increasing seats to Euro-Leisure destinations by 18 per cent vs. last year.

Aer Lingus also have their biggest ever transatlantic schedule with 2.25 million seats to North American.

Next summer the airline will operate 15 routes from Ireland, including Cleveland for the first time and the return of Hartford, Connecticut. It will also operate two* direct transatlantic routes from Manchester to JFK and Orlando.

They said the summer 2023 schedule reflects the huge resurgence in leisure travel and the increasing demand for European sun destinations, particularly the Mediterranean.

Aer Lingus is increasing its peak summer capacity to Malaga and Faro from both Cork and Dublin.

It is also increasing capacity on other popular European routes including, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Perpignan, Izmir, Bordeaux, and Athens from Dublin..

Greek island Kos, new to Aer Lingus’ summer schedule, is steeped in rich culture and surrounded by warm, clear waters and is a perfect holiday destination. Island hoppers can also discover other popular Greek islands such as Corfu and Santorini this summer.

Aer Lingus is meeting this demand with two cultural destinations that will not disappoint.

Flying into Olbia in Sardinia, a town filled with medieval history and sandy beaches, this destination provides all the culture with a dash of beach escapism, the perfect balance.

Taking a flight to Brindisi, a city steeped in history, holidaymakers can take in beautiful scenery of both sea and city views of the Apulia region.

Aer Lingus will commence twice-weekly flights to the new destinations starting with Kos and Olbia from May and Brindisi from June.

North America wise, key favourites like Boston, New York JFK, Chicago and Washington D.C will operate double-daily from Dublin during peak summer; new route Cleveland, Ohio will commence in May; and Hartford, Connecticut will resume in March for the first time since the pandemic.

Aer Lingus will operate a total of 15 North American routes from Ireland next summer.

Speaking about the summer schedule, Susanne Carberry, chief customer officer said: "’Demand for European sun destinations is at an all-time high post-pandemic, with European sun high on everyone’s wish list, so Aer Lingus is delighted to announce increases across our European schedule to the most sought after, trendsetting European destinations this summer.

"We have three very exciting brand-new destinations on offer in Kos (Greece), Olbia (Sardinia, Italy) and Brindisi (Italy), which our customers are sure to love exploring this summer.

"We’re seeing a big appetite for travel and our ambitious expansion into North America continues with Cleveland and Hartford services beginning, making our summer transatlantic schedule a record breaker with 2.25 million seats on sale.’’