‘Very hazardous’ driving conditions as orange weather alert issued

By Michelle Devane, PA

A status orange freezing fog weather warning has come into effect for most of Ireland.

Met Eireann said freezing fog, which will be dense in places, would persist throughout Monday leading to “very hazardous” driving conditions.

The forecaster issued the warning on Monday morning for Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The alert was due to remain in place until midnight.

People have been warned to take extra care on the roads over the coming days and to check on the elderly as temperatures could drop to minus 10C.

On Sunday morning, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group convened to discuss the effects of Ireland’s first cold snap in recent years.

The group will meet each day this week to provide advice.

A status orange low temperature/ice warning for the entire country was in place from Sunday night until noon on Monday.

Met Eireann said temperatures fell below minus 5C in many areas.

A status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for Ireland until noon on Friday.

The forecaster said it would remain very cold through the week with widespread “sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches”, and some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts.

This will lead to treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines.

Met Eireann also warned of increased risks to vulnerable members of the community and animal welfare issues.

The Road Safety Authority warned road users of the dangers posed by freezing fog, combined with widespread severe frost causing a risk of icy roads.