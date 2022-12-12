What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 09:23

Plunging temperatures, Meath murder probes and attitudes towards the EU in Northern Ireland are some of the stories covered in Monday's newspapers.
By PA Reporter

Plunging temperatures, Meath murder probes and attitudes towards the EU in Northern Ireland are some of the stories covered in Monday's newspapers.

The Irish Times reports that a clear majority of voters in Northern Ireland are in favour of re-joining the European Union. For four in 10 voters, the prospect of restoring EU membership would make them more likely to support a united Ireland.

The Irish Independent leads with the weather — according to the front page report, temperatures will fall to as low as -10 degrees this week.

The Irish Examiner leads with touted reforms to the scandal-ridden An Bord Pleanála — including a name change for the planning authority.

The Herald leads with a similar story to the Independent, also reporting on a possible drop to -10 degrees.

The State will have to pay up to €1 billion to bring hospitals in the country up to an acceptable standard, a new report shows — that's according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Daily Star is reporting on two murder probes emerging from discoveries in Co Meath over the weekend.

And the Irish Sun has a report on rural crime.

In the UK, ongoing industrial disputes and children fighting for their lives after falling into a frozen lake are the topics dominating the front pages.

The i, The Independent, The Times and The Guardian lead on ongoing strikes, with the latter reporting the Tories are under fire for planning to use soldiers as “strike breakers”.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and Metro lead on four children in hospital after falling into a frozen lake in Birmingham.

The Sun says English football fans want Gareth Southgate to stay as boss following the team’s loss to France at the World Cup, while the Daily Star says England players John Stones and Kyle Walker adopted a stray kitten in Qatar.

And the Financial Times says the European parliament is “at the centre of a spreading corruption scandal”.



