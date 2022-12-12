What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Plunging temperatures, Meath murder probes and attitudes towards the EU in Northern Ireland are some of the stories covered in Monday's newspapers.

The Irish Times reports that a clear majority of voters in Northern Ireland are in favour of re-joining the European Union. For four in 10 voters, the prospect of restoring EU membership would make them more likely to support a united Ireland.



The Irish Independent leads with the weather — according to the front page report, temperatures will fall to as low as -10 degrees this week.

The Irish Examiner leads with touted reforms to the scandal-ridden An Bord Pleanála — including a name change for the planning authority.

The Herald leads with a similar story to the Independent, also reporting on a possible drop to -10 degrees.

The State will have to pay up to €1 billion to bring hospitals in the country up to an acceptable standard, a new report shows — that's according to the Irish Daily Mail.

For all the big news and sport, pick up a copy of Monday's Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/7NhMqYj1AN — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) December 11, 2022

The Irish Daily Star is reporting on two murder probes emerging from discoveries in Co Meath over the weekend.

Monday’s front page pic.twitter.com/xhdYS16qK0 — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) December 12, 2022

And the Irish Sun has a report on rural crime.

The Irish Sun front page for Monday December 12. pic.twitter.com/W0Z11DSwES — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) December 12, 2022

In the UK, ongoing industrial disputes and children fighting for their lives after falling into a frozen lake are the topics dominating the front pages.

The i, The Independent, The Times and The Guardian lead on ongoing strikes, with the latter reporting the Tories are under fire for planning to use soldiers as “strike breakers”.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Ministers refuse plea from nurses for pay talks” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r93ibzqOUa — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 11, 2022

Guardian front page, Monday 12 December 2022: Tories under fire over plans for military to act as ‘strike breakers’ pic.twitter.com/EQAutkgyR4 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 11, 2022

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and Metro lead on four children in hospital after falling into a frozen lake in Birmingham.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Children in frozen lake plunge'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/P9UdVHPzwc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 11, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



999 RACE TO SAVE ICE LAKE HORROR VICTIMS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LzIuS9lFBA — Metro (@MetroUK) December 11, 2022

The Sun says English football fans want Gareth Southgate to stay as boss following the team’s loss to France at the World Cup, while the Daily Star says England players John Stones and Kyle Walker adopted a stray kitten in Qatar.

On tomorrow's front page: Players, fans and football legends beg Gareth Southgate to stay on and lead England to victory in Germany at Euro 2024https://t.co/9PRgtqP8Ke pic.twitter.com/7LM3DVUPmH — The Sun (@TheSun) December 11, 2022

And the Financial Times says the European parliament is “at the centre of a spreading corruption scandal”.