Up to 6% of Irish adults suffering symptoms of long Covid, figures show

Fiachra Gallagher

Up to 6 per cent of adult in Ireland are living with self-reported symptoms of long Covid, new figures show.

Of those who reported symptoms, 67 per cent said they experienced a continuation of symptoms more than twelve weeks after an initial infection with Covid-19.

The most commonly-recorded symptom among respondents was fatigue, at 84 per cent.

Fatigue was consistently the most-common symptom among all responding age groups, expect for age 18-24 — a shortness of breath was more commonly reported by young people.

Other common symptoms reported included: sleep problems (44 per cent), memory problems (43 per cent) and muscle ache (39 per cent).

Polling was carried out by Ireland Thinks, with 1,328 people responding to the survey.

A similar survey in the UK, which also included children, found that 2.2 million people are living with self-reported symptoms of Long Covid. The survey was conducted by the Office for National Statistics in the UK.

A total of 75 per cent of long Covid sufferers reported their ability to carry out daily activities had been limited by either ‘a little’ or ‘a lot’. Across both countries, fatigue is the most commonly reported symptom of long Covid.

Independent TD Denis Naughten, a campaigner on the issue of long Covid, said that "evidence-based treatment pathways" need to be pursued.

"We need to take a full-scale approach to treating long Covid — multidisciplinary clinics with involvement from respiratory specialists, infectious disease physicians, neurologists, cardiologists and psychologists who can provide patients with a comprehensive assessment and a holistic treatment plan," he said.

Mr Naughten pointed out that many in Ireland are currently unable to work due to long Covid.

"They need appropriate medical care to allow them to return to the workforce; and adequate support to facilitate their recovery.

"We know that recovery from long Covid is possible, but the Government must now step up and deploy every available resource promptly and without delay," Mr Naughten added.