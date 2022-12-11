Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 14:56

Post-mortem examination due on body ‘found wrapped in material’ on Meath lands

A post-mortem examination is being carried out on Sunday to determine the course of the Garda investigation.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the direction of an investigation into the discovery of a body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Meath.

It is understood that the body of a man was found wrapped in material on lands at Belgree Lane, Kilbride near Ashbourne on Saturday.

The scene was being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Sunday.

 

The body of the deceased, who has yet to be formally identified, has been removed to the mortuary in Whitehall, Dublin where a post-mortem examination is due to be conducted later on Sunday by Dr Margot Bolster of the Office of the State Pathologist.

Investigating gardai are appealing for information, asking in particular that anyone who was travelling along Belgree Lane on Friday or Saturday to come forward.

Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardai.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



