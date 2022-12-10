Temperatures to reach -6 overnight with yellow warnings still in place

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have said temperatures will reach as low as -6 degrees overnight with possible snowfall as well.

The national forecaster have issued a status yellow freeing fog and ice warning for the entire country and a yellow snow warning for Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

They said it will be very cold this evening and tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and with ice on roads and paths.

Most areas will stay dry, although there will be a few further wintry showers, especially in eastern coastal counties.

Some snow is likely. There will be patches of freezing fog in many areas also. Lowest temperatures of -6 to -1 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Very cold tonight with widespread frost and ice along with freezing fog🌫️🥶

Most areas will be dry but there will be a few wintry showers, especially near Irish Sea coastal counties where some accumulations of snow are possible❄️🌨️

Lowest temperatures of -6 to -2 °C📉🌡️ pic.twitter.com/jqG2xdOUhy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2022

Sunday will be another very cold day with temperatures of just 0 to 3 degrees. Frost and fog may linger in some places.

It will be mainly dry with some sunshine. However, some further wintry showers will affect eastern coastal counties. Winds will be light northerly or variable.

Monday will continue very cold with temperatures staying below freezing in many areas.

Frost, ice and fog will persist through the day. Many areas will be dry with wintry showers mainly affecting coastal counties, especially in the east. Light easterly breezes.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see very similar conditions as the cold spells continues.

Many areas will be dry, but there will be some wintry showers at times, mainly on north and east facing coasts. Daytime temperatures will be close to zero and the nights will be very cold with severe frosts, ice and patches of freezing fog. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

They said current indications suggest that the very cold weather will continue on Friday and into next weekend.