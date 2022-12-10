More flights cancelled as cold snap causes disruption across island of Ireland

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The disruption from the cold snap across the island of Ireland is continuing with dozens of flights cancelled out of Dublin.

As of 9am, airlines have cancelled at least 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights on Saturday.

It comes after 69 departing flights and 74 inbound flights were cancelled last night.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said airlines have responsibility for de-icing planes, and this is what has caused the delays.

Dublin Airport is once again fully open & operational today (Saturday). However, as a knock on from the issues faced by airlines yesterday, a number of flights have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight. pic.twitter.com/ErnoV3ZJ0B — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 10, 2022

DAA media relations manager Graeme McQueen said its teams were stationed in the airport terminals overnight to try to help passengers rebook.

“All surfaces at Dublin Airport including runways, aprons, stands, roads and walkways were pre-emptively treated through the night and are fully open and operational again today as they were for the entire day on Friday,” he said.

“DAA’s teams were on hand in the terminals during the night to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water etc to those waiting at airline desks.”

Very cold overnight with minimum air temperatures below average 🥶🌡️📉



Temperatures will continue to fall over the coming days so do take heed of warnings➡️https://t.co/BoUueCJ5zI



and advice from ➡️https://t.co/GgyXeUmEfC pic.twitter.com/5BCnsdk8In — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2022

Forecasters said the icy conditions and freezing fog could make paths and roads more dangerous, and warned drivers to be on the lookout for black ice.

In Co Donegal, a snow and ice warning is in effect until noon on Saturday, as the worst of the sleety showers are expected to hit coastal counties in the northwest.

Concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, for those sleeping rough, and asylum seekers housed in tented accommodation.

Temperatures are expected to be between 0 to 4C and are due to drop to as low as minus 5C on Saturday night.

In Northern Ireland, a snow and ice warning is in place for counties Antrim and Down until noon on Sunday.

The Met Office said some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, with snowfall in a few places.

Cold weather payments are to be issued to people living parts of Northern Ireland as a result of the conditions.