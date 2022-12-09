Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 07:45

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Reaction to Harry and Meghan's ‘soap opera’ leads many of the British papers.
House price falls and Leo Varadkar's leak inquiry make the front pages on Friday.

The Irish Times has learned that the public ethics watchdog spurned two of the State’s most senior independent officials when it dismissed demands for an inquiry into Leo Varadkar’s leak of a draft medical contract during his first term as taoiseach.

The Irish Examiner covers the latest in the CervicalCheck controversy, as campaigner Stephen Teap settled his High Court action on Thursday with two laboratories that examined his wife Irene’s cervical smear tests. Mrs Teap died of cervical cancer aged 35 in 2017.

The Irish Independent reports that house prices could fall 12 per cent by the end of the decade if the Government was to meet its housing target and build 35,000 homes a year.

The Irish Daily Mail reveals that the Workplace Relations Commission has found the process to select gardaí for an armed protection unit was "flawed".

The Irish Daily Mirror has photos showing the conditions inside the former ESB building used to house asylum seekers in East Wall, Dublin.

A mother who killed her three children has applied for release from the Central Mental Hospital after just three years, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The Belfast Telegraph says a mother of a boy found dead in Co Tyrone will continue to search for answers surrounding the PSNI investigation into his death.

The British front pages splash with anonymous sources briefing against Harry and Meghan following their controversial Netflix debut.

‘Palace and Netflix clash over Sussexes soap opera’, claims The Times, while The Daily Telegraph accuses the couple of attacking the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy for describing the Commonwealth as “Empire 2.0”.

The briefing continues in the Daily Mail, where the pair are accused of wanting to “bring down the monarchy”.

An anonymous palace source has told the Daily Express the royal family are “deeply upset” about the documentary series.

Metro reports Harry has seemingly taken a swipe at his father and brother after saying royals do not marry for love.

The Daily Star delivers its verdict that the show “wasn’t a patch on BBC favourite Homes Under The Hammer”.

The “unseemly squabble” is taking place as thousands of “ordinary Brits are choosing between eating and heating”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports Strep A outbreaks have been linked to the deaths of 15 children.

Jeremy Hunt will on Friday launch a major reform of the UK’s financial sector with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations, in a story covered by the Financial Times.

The i says the British government has conceded new strike-busting legislation could increase industrial action and work-to-rule disruption while also making staff shortages worse.

And medics have told The Guardian that Iranian security forces are shooting at the faces and genitals of women during anti-regime protests.



