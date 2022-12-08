Malahide pubs facing licence challenges over outdoor serving

Tom Tuite

A group of neighbours have been granted a hearing date for their objections to three Malahide pub licences claiming outdoor serving caused noise nuisance and "obstruction and intimidation".

The challenges by three locals have been brought to the Dublin District Court licensing list against the Gilbert & Wright, Gibney's and Fowler's pubs on New Street in the heart of the north Co Dublin village.

Neighbours Mary Lynch and Nicola Byrne from Old Street and Majella Dunne, New Street, in Malahide, have jointly lodged objections.

Last month, Judge Marie Quirke granted an adjournment to allow discussions between them and the pubs' lawyers, but they could not come to an agreement.

They claim there is a persistent nuisance on account of the serving of alcohol on a public road and other places outside the boundaries of licensed premises without supervision or oversight.

Noise

They have alleged that it created a direct nuisance outside these pubs, adversely affecting residents and the public due to noise, obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people.

They have asked that alcohol service be limited to within the boundaries of each licensed premises and for oversight and supervision to ensure orderly behaviour.

According to their statement of objections, they also want the gardai and the local authority to keep records of complaints and to liaise with affected residents.

On Thursday) Constance Cassidy SC (with Niki Andrews BL), representing the three pubs, told Judge Quirke there had been fruitful discussions.

However, the three neighbours, representing themselves, wished to have a hearing date set.

Ms Byrne told the court, "we are starting to see a pattern here and being fobbed off".

Judge Quirke encouraged them to resolve the matter, but she agreed to allocate time to hear the objection in March. She also decided to have the case listed for mention in January.

Earlier, the pubs' legal team were furnished with photos and particulars of their objections.