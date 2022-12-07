Consultants on existing contracts unlikely to take up new deal, says IHCA

Vivienne Clarke

Most existing consultants already contracted in Ireland are not likely to take up new contracts which have been signed off by the Government, according to the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), Prof Robert Landers.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed new consultant contracts will make medical services, such as operating theatres and diagnostics, available for longer hours.

The new public-only consultant contract will be offered to all new entrants, but existing contract holders will also be able to sign up. The new contracts will see consultants work 37 hours a week, with rosters operating on Monday to Saturday between 8am-10pm. The new contracts will also increase consultant's annual pay to €250,000.

Prof Landers told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that the new contract was really for new consultants, adding he did not think take-up by existing contract holders would be high.

He said the IHCA is concerned there is “some over reach” in the contract by expanding the length of both the working day and working week. There was already a high degree of burn out among consultants, he said, and pointed out that consultants do not have to work the same hours in Canada or Australia, popular destinations for Irish doctors.

There was no point putting a consultant on the floor at nighttime if there were no nurses, anaesthetists and support staff, Prof Landers added, highlighting recruitment and staffing issues across the health service.

Mr Donnelly said the new contract was different to the existing model of consultant contracts as it recognises a pay cut which was imposed in 2012.

Those moving to the new 'public only' contracts would have this cut reversed, he explained.

The Minister added it had been estimated that around €460 million will be lost in terms of income from private beds in public hospitals and this would have to be filled by the Exchequer.

Mr Donnelly said he hoped the new contracts will attract some consultants back from abroad.

Prof Robert Landers said their members will consider the proposals contained in the new contract, but added it is starting from a “very bad place” with one in four consultant posts vacant.

There were several critical issues that remained “unfinished”, he said.