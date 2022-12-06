Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 10:46

Over €1m worth of cannabis seized by gardaí after searches in Kilkenny and Galway

Over €950,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Co Galway, the force said.
Over €1m worth of cannabis seized by gardaí after searches in Kilkenny and Galway

Over €1 million worth of cannabis was seized following two separate searches of properties in Co Kilkenny and Co Galway on Monday, gardaí said.

In Kilcolgan, Co Galway, gardaí recovered over €950,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants during the search of a "sophisticated growhouse" within a property.

Three people, a woman in her 30s and two men in their 40s, were arrested at the scene. They remain detained at the North Western HQ under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search, part of Operation Tara, was carried out by gardaí connected to Galway Garda station and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit shortly after 3:30pm on Monday.

Speaking on Monday about this seizure, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche in Galway said: "This is a significant blow to those trafficking illegal drugs in the Galway Garda Division and we will continue to tackle organised crime and drug dealers in County Galway".

Meanwhile, in Co Kilkenny, a man in his 20s was arrested and charged after a seizure of approximately 7.2 kilograms of cannabis. The seizure had a street value of €114,800, gardaí said.

The man is suspected of being involved with an organised crime group operating in the south-east of the country, the force said. He was due to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday morning.

The search was conduct in a joint operation between customs, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit/Drugs Unit.

 



More in this section

Enoch Burke tells High Court he wants defamation case heard as soon as possible Enoch Burke tells High Court he wants defamation case heard as soon as possible
Aircraft leasing firms claim €1.65bn over planes detained in Russia Aircraft leasing firms claim €1.65bn over planes detained in Russia
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
galwaykilkennyseizurecannabisoperation taradrug
Gardaí advise farmers 'not to take law into their own hands' over gang issues

Gardaí advise farmers 'not to take law into their own hands' over gang issues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more