Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 09:56

Proposals would see social welfare linked to people's past earnings

Social welfare is set to be linked to people's past earnings, under plans set to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday
Proposals would see social welfare linked to people's past earnings

James Cox

Social welfare is set to be linked to people's past earnings, under plans set to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, high earners who lose their jobs would be entitled to more than twice the normal social welfare rates.

This means a worker with five years of PRSI contributions would be entitled to 60 per cent of their gross salary - capped at €450 per week.

Michael Taft, researcher with the Union Siptu, said Ireland is behind the curve when it comes to pay-related benefits.

'Outlier'

Mr Taft said: "The principal behind a pay-related benefit is that people can maintain spending in the economy.

"That benefits businesses, and it also benefits the workers in those businesses, this is something that occurs in every other EU country. We are an outlier for not have a pay-related benefit."



More in this section

Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict house Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict house
Parents warned to look out for Strep A symptoms due to weakened immune systems Parents warned to look out for Strep A symptoms due to weakened immune systems
Seán Quinn: Ex-billionaire claims to know arsonists who targeted former business Seán Quinn: Ex-billionaire claims to know arsonists who targeted former business
social welfaresiptucabinetirelandproposalsprsipay-related benefitmichael taftprsi contributions
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more