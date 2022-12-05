Arctic airmass will see temperatures drop to minus-6 degrees midweek

Vivienne Clarke

The head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack has issued a warning to the public to be winter ready as temperatures are set to drop to minus six degrees midweek.

Ms Cusack told Newstalk Breakfast that it will be bitterly cold this week with hail, sleet and snow in the North West forecast for Wednesday night. An air mass from the Arctic will bring the cold weather which is a “real reverse” from the very mild November temperatures, she explained.

The worst of the weather will hit on Wednesday night and the low temperatures will continue through the weekend with temperatures as low as minus five and minus six degrees.

While the highest risk of snow is in Donegal there could be snow showers at any time over the remainder of the country, added Ms Cusack.

The cold weather will come as a “big shock” she said following the mild weather in November which was the result of winds from the tropics.

Ms Cusack urged the public to prepare for the extreme weather by going to the website winterready.ie and to take care on the roads, especially minor roads.