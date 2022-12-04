Chance of snow next week as country faces into cold snap

Fiachra Gallagher

Met Éireann have forecast a chance of sleet and snow next week as the country faces into a spell of cold weather.

Temperatures are set to fall considerably in the coming days, with snow predicted for next Thursday.

Some outlets report that Ireland could have its coldest December since 2010, when the country experienced a severe cold snap.

On Sunday, Met Éireann reported some sleet and hail on higher ground.

Sunny spells⛅️ & scattered showers☔️ this afternoon, heaviest in the east with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm⛈️, sleet & small hail; especially over higher ground. Some parts of the west may remain dry. Cold, with highs🌡️ of 5 to 7°C in mostly moderate easterly winds🍃. pic.twitter.com/fagQEo25lm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Met Office has issued its first snow wanrning of the winter, with Britain expected to see similar drops in temperature.

Snow could also fall in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office, and in other areas across higher ground.