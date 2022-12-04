Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 13:01

Chance of snow next week as country faces into cold snap

Temperatures are set to fall considerably in the coming days, with snow predicted for next Thursday.
Chance of snow next week as country faces into cold snap

Fiachra Gallagher

Met Éireann have forecast a chance of sleet and snow next week as the country faces into a spell of cold weather.

Temperatures are set to fall considerably in the coming days, with snow predicted for next Thursday.

Some outlets report that Ireland could have its coldest December since 2010, when the country experienced a severe cold snap.

On Sunday, Met Éireann reported some sleet and hail on higher ground.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Met Office has issued its first snow wanrning of the winter, with Britain expected to see similar drops in temperature.

Snow could also fall in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office, and in other areas across higher ground.



More in this section

Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal
Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum
Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis
weatherirelandsnow
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more