As inflation bites, Irish demand for long-stay holidays in warmer climes rises

Sarah Slater

Travel agents nationwide are experiencing a high demand for longer stay holidays in warmer countries, due to inflation and cost of living hikes.

Holiday-makers are landing themselves in destinations such as The Canary Islands — including Lanzarote and Tenerife — and Morocco for at least a month at a time since the start of November.

Tom Britton, the director of Marble City Travel in Kilkenny revealed that clients have and are taking off to the sun in large numbers for the entire months of November, December and January.

Mr Britton said: “Our peak period for people booking holidays is normally January but it started in early November. They are not just going for a few days or a week, they are staying for a month or longer at a time.”

Mr Britton explained that customers who are staying out of the country for longer based on inflation and the cost of living costs are those who can work from anywhere and retired couples.

“Those who can as they say ‘work from home meaning anywhere’ because of the type of job they have, who are normally younger in age are working from the likes of the Canaries as it’s cheaper, cost wise and the weather is better. They are availing of very cheap flights too.

“While older clients are seeing the value for money they are getting abroad, and of course the weather and shutting up their homes and staying away in cheaper accommodation such as hiring apartments or AirBnBs.

“For an Irish person, the likes of the Canary Islands is much cheaper than Ireland when you compare even the cost of a coffee and a danish. It’s around the €2 mark there, where as here, you are talking about €6 or €7,” he added.

Mr Britton explained that he feels “the begrudger” attitude of people has changed especially after the pandemic lockdown and more into “mindfulness and looking after what is best for them.”

Work-from-home effect

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Limerick Travel also reiterated an increase in booking longer stays such as one and two months during the current winter months due to soaring costs again for those who can work from anywhere and those who are retired.

Grogan Travel in Galway and Sunway Travel in Dún Laoghaire are also experiencing the same type of get aways being books especially for the months of “February and March”.

A Sunway Travel spokesperson added: “It’s been very busy with these types of bookings and yes the cohort of people are a mix of those who can work from anywhere and those who are older. It’s primarily down to the soaring costs here. They are searching for good deals so they can stay away for longer where their euro will stretch further.”

David Timmons, bar manager of the Irish Harbour Bar in Lanzarote, who has lived on the island for several years explained that "there are definitely people staying here for a month instead of two weeks. I'm meeting a lot more people working remotely these days and also a lot of older tourists.

"Normally the end of November and the first two weeks in December would get very quiet. But it's not happened yet. This year seems like it's going to be different. Planes are still arriving full."

An annual visitor to Lanzarote who visited the country this week for a short break Annie Nolan from Kilkenny said: “Normally it’s quieter here at this time of year but the place is so busy. Many of the people I’ve met have said they are avoiding heating bills at home.

“People are finding it cheaper to rent for 30 days than the usual 14 day break. It has turned into peak season here”.