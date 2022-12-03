Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 21:28

Taoiseach pays tribute after death of former Limerick TD Michael Collins

Mr Collins was a former councillor in Limerick County and TD for the Limerick West Dáil constituency. 
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to former Fianna Fáil TD Michael Collins, who has died aged...

Mr Collins was a former councillor in Limerick County and TD for the Limerick West Dáil constituency. 

He was first elected as a Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick West in 1997, taking the seat held for many years by his brother Gerard, a seat originally won by his father, James, in 1948. He was re-elected in 2002.

The Taoiseach said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Mr Collins' death.

"Michael was an engaging, warm and hard-working public representative, a man committed to his electorate and constituency," Mr Martin said.

"He worked tirelessly and diligently on their behalf, both in his capacity as councillor and later as TD. Michael advocated forcefully for Limerick city and county and the wider mid-west region."    



