Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 17:30

Student climate strikers mark four years of weekly protests outside Dáil

Pupils have held a protest calling for urgent action on climate change every Friday for 208 consecutive weeks outside Dáil Éireann
Student climate strikers mark four years of weekly protests outside Dáil

By Michelle Devane, PA

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan has described the weekly protests by student climate strikers for the last four years as “inspirational”.

The Green Party leader said students’ willingness to stand in protest, make a banner and raise their voices gives “hope” and “dispels fear”.

Schoolchildren of all ages held a demonstration on Friday to mark 208 consecutive weeks – four years – of climate protest outside the gates of Dáil Éireann.

The students are calling for politicians to take urgent action on climate change.

“For 208 Fridays in a row there have been people standing in this spot demanding climate action,” Mr Ryan told pupils demonstrating outside the gates of Leinster House in Dublin.

“That’s been an important thing, that’s been a voice, a message, that’s been an inspiration for a lot of people.

“We need to think about the next generation. We need to think about what we need to do now to secure our future.

“You could give up hope, you can be very despairing sometimes when you look at the science. But we have to retain that hope, that sense that we can actually protect our future.”

The students held colourful banners and posters calling for climate action. They were joined by environmental activists and other supporters to mark the occasion.

Mr Ryan told the crowd that he had recently returned from the United Nations climate change conference, Cop27, in Egypt.

“While it wasn’t perfect, while you would tear your hair out as to how long it takes and how slow it is, but there is a change coming,” he said.

“There is real ambition now to make the change we need to make. And do it in a way that brings justice. That we protect those most vulnerable countries.

“It’s really important we do it here at home. That’s why I think you’re important. It’s bringing it home, outside our Dail every week…that act, that stepping out. Be willing to do the hard thing. Stand in protest, make a banner, raise your voices. That gives hope. That dispels fear.”

“It’s made a difference, don’t stop,” he added.

The international climate movement began in 2018 when then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg and other youth activists protested outside the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks to highlight the lack of action on the climate crisis.

Since then students have been holding protests outside parliaments across the world every Friday.



More in this section

Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal
Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland
Thief who robbed Dublin jewellers hid 31 rings 'internally' Thief who robbed Dublin jewellers hid 31 rings 'internally'
green partyclimate changeclimateenvironmenteamon ryanirishleinster housedail eireann
Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more