Number of people on Live Register up on October with 184,700 in total

The counties that saw the greatest increase in the number of people on the Live Register up to November 2022 were Kerry (35.5 per cent) and Clare (30.7 per cent).
The seasonally adjusted Live Register total for November was 184,700 people, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The numbers are up by 900 or 0.5 per cent from October 2022.

The Unadjusted Live Register total stood at 180,884 persons for November 2022.

Of the 180,884 people on the Live Register in November 2022, 53.4 per cent were male and 71.4 per cent were Irish.

The 35-44 age group made up the largest number of those on the Live Register in November 2022 at 42,707 people or 23.6 part cent.

All counties saw an increase in the number of persons on the Live Register in the 12 months up to November 2022.

The counties that saw the greatest increase in the number of people on the Live Register in the 12 months to November 2022 were Kerry (35.5 per cent) and Clare (30.7 per cent).

The counties with the lowest increase in numbers on the Live Register were Meath (0.2 per cent) and Tipperary (1.1 per cent).

Commenting on the publication, Morgan O’Donnell, statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said: “The unadjusted Live Register total for November 2022 was 180,884.

"When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for November 2022 was 184,700, which is an increase of 900 persons from October 2022.

"There was a decrease of 800 persons on the seasonally adjusted Live Register for November 2022 when compared with November 2019.

There were 19,500 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for November 2022, an increase of 1,929 from October 2022.”

The number of Jobseeker's Allowance claims increased by 11.5 per cent (12,800) in November 2022 compared with 12 months earlier.



