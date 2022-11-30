Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 08:14

Intake of Ukrainian refugees should match capacity to provide services, says TD

Capacity has been reached and exceeded TD Cathal Crowe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.
Intake of Ukrainian refugees should match capacity to provide services, says TD

Vivienne Clarke

Clare TD Cathal Crowe has called for the intake of people fleeing the war in Ukraine into Ireland to match the capacity to provide services.

Capacity has been reached and exceeded he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

All supports in his constituency were at "bursting point" with some people sleeping in stairwells in hotels and in tents and many cut off from services. It was not just a matter of ticking a box and putting a roof over someone’s head, other supports such as healthcare, education and transport had to be considered, he said.

Mr Crowe gave the example of a pregnant woman he had met who could not get GP care and would have to present at an emergency department to get pregnancy care.

"This started out as a massive care project. But we are beyond crisis point in some services. I’m very concerned."

When asked if he was calling for a cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland, Mr Crowe said that under EU laws there was no provision for a cap, which "might be the wrong word".

Capacity should be increased for support services before more people are taken in, he urged. There were Ukrainian doctors and dentists in the country, qualification requirements could be changed to allow them practice.

There were also too many properties in Clare signed up to Airbnb which could be used to provide long term accommodation, there needed to be an incentive to "bring them into play".

Mr Crowe said he had discussed the issue with the Taoiseach who wants to look at increasing capacity.

It was wrong to have people in tents especially at this time of year.

"I’m on Putin’s black list. I want to see this war end."



More in this section

Thousands of patients to be told their information was stolen during cyberattack Thousands of patients to be told their information was stolen during cyberattack
15-year-old who burnt house down with firework given six-month sentence 15-year-old who burnt house down with firework given six-month sentence
Some ambulances will bypass Navan hospital under planned revamp of emergency services Some ambulances will bypass Navan hospital under planned revamp of emergency services
ukrainehousing crisisfianna failrefugee crisiscathal croweaccommodation crisis
Man beaten to death after becoming 'messy' during stag do, court told

Man beaten to death after becoming 'messy' during stag do, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more