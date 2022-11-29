Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 11:27

What the local papers say: A local Bafta win; Vicky Phelan's final farewell

A local Bafta win, Vicky Phelan's final farewill and Operation Transformation's latest filming location are among the stories covered in Ireland's regional papers this week. 
The Roscommon Herald reports that the Northern & Western Regional Assembly will not move its headquarters from Ballaghaderreen, despite local speculation suggesting otherwise. The paper also covers Boyle man Chris O'Dowd's first Bafta win.

Mayo County Council expects revenues from parking charges to fall by nearly €400,000 next year, according to the lead report in the Western People. The local authority met on Monday to finalise its €176.5 million budget for 2023.

The Waterford News & Star covers Vicky Phelan's final farewell, and a new €170 million development project in Waterford City.

The Laois Nationalist leads with the news that hit RTÉ show Operation Transformation is coming to Stradbally. The Co Laois town has been chosen as the production location for the latest series of the weight-loss programme.

As the festive season approaches, the Kildare Nationalist reports on a Kildare County Council initiative urging residents of the county to shop locally. The paper also has coverage of the Late Late Toy Show — a number of children from the county featured in this year's show.

The Nationalist reports that the population of Co Carlow is set to increase by 27 per cent over the next 20 years — that's according to new figures revealed at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council.

 



