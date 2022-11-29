Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 10:31

PSNI investigating claim Arm na Poblachta behind bomb outside police station

The device was left in a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside police station in Derry on the evening of Sunday, November 20th
PSNI investigating claim Arm na Poblachta behind bomb outside police station

By Michelle Devane, PA

Detectives in Northern Ireland are investigating a claim that Arm na Poblachta was responsible for a viable bomb being left outside a police station.

The device was left in a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside police station in Derry on the evening of Sunday, November 20th.

During the incident a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men and made to drive his car to the station, where it was abandoned.

It sparked a major security alert which led to some children not being able to get to school on Monday, November 21st.

 

Police initially said the suspicious object left in the car was an elaborate hoax but later confirmed that it was a viable explosive device.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are investigating a claim of responsibility that Arm na Poblachta (ANP) was responsible for a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday November 20.

“We are keeping an open mind and the investigation continues.”

The security attack was widely condemned by politicians in Northern Ireland.

The incident came just days after police said they believed the New IRA could be responsible for an incident in which two officers escaped injury when their car was targeted in a bomb attack in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Anyone with information about the incident in Derry is asked to contact police on 101.



More in this section

Danny Healy-Rae's plant-hire firm returns record €1.07m profits Danny Healy-Rae's plant-hire firm returns record €1.07m profits
Paddy Cosgrave being sued by businessman Robert Quirke over tweet Paddy Cosgrave being sued by businessman Robert Quirke over tweet
East Wall emergency accommodation will not be shut to refugees, O’Gorman says East Wall emergency accommodation will not be shut to refugees, O’Gorman says
ulsternorthern irelandhijackingstrabaneco tyronelondonderrywatersideanp
Please don't take my son away: Mother of man who shot his sister pleads with judge not to jail him

Please don't take my son away: Mother of man who shot his sister pleads with judge not to jail him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more