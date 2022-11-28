One dead following fire at property in east Belfast

By John Besley, PA

A person has died following a fire at a property in east Belfast.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland fire service said firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a property in Edenvale Crescent just after 8pm on Sunday.

NIFRS Statement: House Fire – Edenvale Crescent, Belfast

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a person who died following a fire in the Edenvale Crescent area of East Belfast.



Read more: https://t.co/zb8Fpi0eA1 pic.twitter.com/5ZD67zhumP — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) November 28, 2022

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire, however one person was found dead at the property.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a person who died following a fire in the Edenvale Crescent area of East Belfast.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.