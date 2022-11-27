Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 16:30

Future of Ireland will be 'powered by the sun', says Ryan

The Green Party held its annual conference in Athlone this weekend
Future of Ireland will be 'powered by the sun', says Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said Ireland's future will be "powered by the sun", outlining plans to accelerate the State's solar power targets.

Speaking as the Greens' held their annual party conference in Athlone this weekend, the Minister for the Environment said Ireland could be generating enough solar energy by 2025 to power the whole country on sunny days.

Mr Ryan said all parts of society can play a part in switching to solar energy, including households, farms, businesses, industrial sites and "solar farms in the field".

He added that demand is "going through the roof because it makes economic sense now with the high price of gas".

The conference heard that the party aims to bring forward solar power targets by five years, generating 5,000 megawatts of capacity by early 2025.

The plan, Mr Ryan said, would mean that "by 2025 there will be sunny afternoons when we are generating enough solar electricity to power the entire country".

"When the Green Party joined government in 2020, the country was powered by gas on those warm summer days. By the time we finish in office, they will be powered by the sun," he added.

The conference also heard that the party hopes to take a 10 per cent polling share in the next elections.

Mr Ryan added he is confident one in 10 Irish people "will cast their votes in the interest of the next generation in that way".



More in this section

Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll
Two bodies recovered from waterways in Co Clare Two bodies recovered from waterways in Co Clare
Revenues at Smyths Toys top €1bn across Ireland and UK Revenues at Smyths Toys top €1bn across Ireland and UK
green partyclimate changeclimateeamon ryanathlonerenewable energysolar powergreen party conference
Fears e-cigarettes are creating 'new generation of nicotine-addicted young people'

Fears e-cigarettes are creating 'new generation of nicotine-addicted young people'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more