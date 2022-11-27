Future of Ireland will be 'powered by the sun', says Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said Ireland's future will be "powered by the sun", outlining plans to accelerate the State's solar power targets.

Speaking as the Greens' held their annual party conference in Athlone this weekend, the Minister for the Environment said Ireland could be generating enough solar energy by 2025 to power the whole country on sunny days.

Mr Ryan said all parts of society can play a part in switching to solar energy, including households, farms, businesses, industrial sites and "solar farms in the field".

He added that demand is "going through the roof because it makes economic sense now with the high price of gas".

The conference heard that the party aims to bring forward solar power targets by five years, generating 5,000 megawatts of capacity by early 2025.

The plan, Mr Ryan said, would mean that "by 2025 there will be sunny afternoons when we are generating enough solar electricity to power the entire country".

"When the Green Party joined government in 2020, the country was powered by gas on those warm summer days. By the time we finish in office, they will be powered by the sun," he added.

The conference also heard that the party hopes to take a 10 per cent polling share in the next elections.

Mr Ryan added he is confident one in 10 Irish people "will cast their votes in the interest of the next generation in that way".