Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 15:04

Two arrests after pharmacy staff threatened with screwdrivers during robbery

Two men brandishing screwdrivers entered a pharmacy in the Donnybrook area of Dublin and threatened staff.
Two arrests after pharmacy staff threatened with screwdrivers during robbery

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested two men after a robbery at a pharmacy in Dublin 4 on Saturday.

Officers were alerted when two men brandishing screwdrivers entered a pharmacy in the Donnybrook area and threatened staff.

The pair fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash, a phone and medication from the store.

In a follow up operation, gardaí carried out a search and arrest operation in the Clonskeagh area and arrested two men aged in their 40s. Quantities of medication were also recovered.

Both are currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.



More in this section

Two bodies recovered from waterways in Co Clare Two bodies recovered from waterways in Co Clare
Man (80s) dies after car collides with tractor in Co Leitrim Man (80s) dies after car collides with tractor in Co Leitrim
Fears e-cigarettes are creating 'new generation of nicotine-addicted young people' Fears e-cigarettes are creating 'new generation of nicotine-addicted young people'
dublingardarobberydonnybrookdublin 4screwdriverpaharmacy
Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll

Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more