What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The housing crisis and the Late Late Toy Show lead many of the Saturday papers.

The Irish Times reports that local authorities will be offered €100 million to pay off debts on condition they develop modular homes for accelerated social housing in the next two years.

Hotels, B&Bs, apartments, and holiday homes in tourist hotspots are accommodating the majority of Ukrainians, with 34 hotels in Kerry alone awarded contracts by the State, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent says Irish people are being warned not to travel abroad for cosmetic and weight-loss procedures after a young mother died following surgery in Turkey.

The latest figures show that close to 3,500 children face spending Christmas homeless, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that the killer of Nicola Furlong has been freed from a Japanese prison and deported back to the US.

The Irish Daily Star says more than €2 million has already been raised for children's charities after last night's Late Late Toy Show.

The British front pages lead on an uninspiring England performance on the pitch, the Princess of Wales’ concern for the next generation and Qatari investment in the capital.

Figures shared with The Independent show more than a million young families in England will be in fuel poverty by the spring.

Britain's Princess of Wales vows in The Daily Telegraph to build on her work improving the lives of children under five-years-of-age.

Telegraph: Princess of Wales - 'Not enough is being done' to help the next generation. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zQKIZOnprU — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 25, 2022

The Daily Express says research reveals parents are raiding their retirement funds to help their children through the cost-of-living crisis.

Saturday's Front Cover: Parents raid pensions to bail out loved oneshttps://t.co/flfFJ4IucD#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lcclgIli5W — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 25, 2022

The Guardian reports disputes between one of the UK’s best-known care charities and local authorities has led to severely disabled care home residents being evicted.

Guardian front page, Saturday 26 November 2022: Care charities 'forced to evict disabled residents' pic.twitter.com/sfN9yjM81Z — The Guardian (@guardian) November 25, 2022

The British prime minister has been warned Tory Red Wall MPs will quit ahead of the next general election amid ongoing economic turmoil, according to i weekend.

The i: Tories fear mass exodus of MPs before election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nuSZWSobVq — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 25, 2022

Greater Manchester Police’s chief constable tells The Times that officers must cease “virtue-signalling” on social media and get on with the job they are paid to do.

The Times: Stop tweeting and get on with the job, police told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zbAlafkKhU — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 25, 2022

Qatar is reviewing its London investments following the city’s ban on the Gulf state’s advertising in the capital’s buses, taxes and trains, reports FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 26 November https://t.co/JF29B7VMTx pic.twitter.com/n6FchdHmNT — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 25, 2022

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all refer to England’s goalless World Cup draw against their rivals from across the pond as “Yawn In The USA”, with each paper featuring images of sleepy Three Lions’ wives and girlfriends.

On tomorrow's front page: England were held to a boring 0-0 draw by the USA in the World Cup tonight.https://t.co/zVqazThI4Q pic.twitter.com/B0Zzenflh4 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 25, 2022

And the Daily Mail looks ahead to the “Battle of Britain”, with England set to take on Wales on Tuesday.