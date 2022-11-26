Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 08:33

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The housing crisis and the Late Late Toy Show lead many of the Saturday papers.
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The housing crisis and the Late Late Toy Show lead many of the Saturday papers.

The Irish Times reports that local authorities will be offered €100 million to pay off debts on condition they develop modular homes for accelerated social housing in the next two years.

Hotels, B&Bs, apartments, and holiday homes in tourist hotspots are accommodating the majority of Ukrainians, with 34 hotels in Kerry alone awarded contracts by the State, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent says Irish people are being warned not to travel abroad for cosmetic and weight-loss procedures after a young mother died following surgery in Turkey.

The latest figures show that close to 3,500 children face spending Christmas homeless, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that the killer of Nicola Furlong has been freed from a Japanese prison and deported back to the US.

The Irish Daily Star says more than €2 million has already been raised for children's charities after last night's Late Late Toy Show.

The British front pages lead on an uninspiring England performance on the pitch, the Princess of Wales’ concern for the next generation and Qatari investment in the capital.

Figures shared with The Independent show more than a million young families in England will be in fuel poverty by the spring.

Britain's Princess of Wales vows in The Daily Telegraph to build on her work improving the lives of children under five-years-of-age.

The Daily Express says research reveals parents are raiding their retirement funds to help their children through the cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian reports disputes between one of the UK’s best-known care charities and local authorities has led to severely disabled care home residents being evicted.

The British prime minister has been warned Tory Red Wall MPs will quit ahead of the next general election amid ongoing economic turmoil, according to i weekend.

Greater Manchester Police’s chief constable tells The Times that officers must cease “virtue-signalling” on social media and get on with the job they are paid to do.

Qatar is reviewing its London investments following the city’s ban on the Gulf state’s advertising in the capital’s buses, taxes and trains, reports FT Weekend.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all refer to England’s goalless World Cup draw against their rivals from across the pond as “Yawn In The USA”, with each paper featuring images of sleepy Three Lions’ wives and girlfriends.

And the Daily Mail looks ahead to the “Battle of Britain”, with England set to take on Wales on Tuesday.



More in this section

Woman arrested in investigation into man’s death released without charge Woman arrested in investigation into man’s death released without charge
Tributes paid to retiring Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin Tributes paid to retiring Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin
Regency murder trial: Permission for bugging device sought under 'culture of secrecy' Regency murder trial: Permission for bugging device sought under 'culture of secrecy'
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentpressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentft weekendi weekendft
Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill

Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more